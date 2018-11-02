Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Position Raised by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 298.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 129,658 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.0% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

