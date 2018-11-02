Regis (RGS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

RGS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

NYSE RGS traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 417,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Regis has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $755.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Regis had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $287.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Analysts forecast that Regis will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 488.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 502,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 417,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after purchasing an additional 264,727 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,435,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 118,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Regis by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

