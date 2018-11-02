Regional Management Corp (RM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regional Management from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 534.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RM traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,023. The firm has a market cap of $343.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 47.26, a quick ratio of 47.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $37.21.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.73 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

