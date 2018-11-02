Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 2,779 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 821,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,800 shares of company stock worth $4,957,590 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centene from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $148.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

