Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $900,000 in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) Stock

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $578,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter.

MLPX opened at $12.55 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

