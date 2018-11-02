Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $619,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Stock

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,027,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,066 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,677,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,335,000 after purchasing an additional 773,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,211,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,342,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,072,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,925,000 after acquiring an additional 520,842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $140.13 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.84 and a 1 year high of $151.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.7142 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

