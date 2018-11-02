Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $106,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.37.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.40, for a total value of $200,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $785,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,862 shares of company stock worth $13,221,124. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $158.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $141.93 and a 1-year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 17th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.