Reeve B. Waud Sells 41,865 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Stock

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,883,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ACHC remained flat at $$44.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 59,289 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

