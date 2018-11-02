ReeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (REE)

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One ReeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReeCoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. ReeCoin has a total market cap of $175,206.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.02422262 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00639597 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00027016 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00021663 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008064 BTC.

ReeCoin Coin Profile

ReeCoin (REE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. The official website for ReeCoin is reecoin.tech . ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev

Buying and Selling ReeCoin

ReeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.