Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RRR. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Red Rock Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.56. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $416.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.46 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $224,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Barr E S & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.