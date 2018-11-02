Red Pulse (RPX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $279,917.00

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Red Pulse has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Red Pulse has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Red Pulse token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bitbns and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Red Pulse

Red Pulse (CRYPTO:RPX) is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Red Pulse is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

