Red Hat (RHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $190.00 target price on the open-source software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $163.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Red Hat to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Red Hat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Get Red Hat alerts:

RHT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.36. The company had a trading volume of 345,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Red Hat has a 12 month low of $115.31 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Red Hat’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Hat will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $6,339,928.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,518,605.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,912 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Hat by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Hat by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,215 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Red Hat by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,755 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Red Hat by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,136 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Red Hat by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,893 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.