Red Hat (RHT) & HUYA (HUYA) Critical Review

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Red Hat and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Hat 9.15% 31.80% 8.85% HUYA N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Red Hat and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Hat 1 14 14 0 2.45 HUYA 1 2 3 0 2.33

Red Hat currently has a consensus price target of $163.64, indicating a potential downside of 4.86%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.00%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than Red Hat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red Hat and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Hat $2.92 billion 10.36 $258.80 million $2.30 74.79 HUYA $335.80 million 12.04 -$12.44 million N/A N/A

Red Hat has higher revenue and earnings than HUYA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Red Hat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Red Hat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Red Hat beats HUYA on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; The company's application development-related and other technology solutions also includes Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and realtime operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has collaboration with Juniper Networks Expand to provide a unified solution for enterprises designed to manage and run applications and services. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

