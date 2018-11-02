Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nike (NKE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nike (NYSE: NKE):

10/29/2018 – Nike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Nike was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/18/2018 – Nike was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Nike had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/10/2018 – Nike was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2018 – Nike was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Morningstar, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Nike was given a new $98.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2018 – Nike had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Nike was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2018 – Nike was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2018 – Nike was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Morningstar, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/27/2018 – Nike had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

9/27/2018 – Nike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Nike was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Nike was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $87.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Nike was given a new $93.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Nike had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $92.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Nike was given a new $98.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – Nike had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/25/2018 – Nike was given a new $103.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2018 – Nike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2018 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Nike had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/21/2018 – Nike was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $93.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – Nike was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2018 – Nike had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

9/19/2018 – Nike had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/19/2018 – Nike was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2018 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $87.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2018 – Nike was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2018 – Nike was given a new $93.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2018 – Nike had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/12/2018 – Nike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2018 – Nike was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

9/10/2018 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2018 – Nike was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Nike was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Nike was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2018 – Nike was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2018 – Nike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. Nike’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,413,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 26.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,740,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,533,000 after buying an additional 3,087,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after buying an additional 1,273,548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2,820.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,169,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,186,000 after buying an additional 1,129,453 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,830,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $305,227,000 after buying an additional 940,411 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

