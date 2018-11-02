Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HighPoint Resources (HPR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2018 – HighPoint Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2018 – HighPoint Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

10/29/2018 – HighPoint Resources was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/27/2018 – HighPoint Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

9/20/2018 – HighPoint Resources was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2018 – HighPoint Resources was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE HPR opened at $4.10 on Friday. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $783.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. HighPoint Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen purchased 10,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul W. Geiger III purchased 20,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,832,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 454,827 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 13.8% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,573,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 190,301 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 97.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 30.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 348,923 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

