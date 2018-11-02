Realty Income (O) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.18-3.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.17. Realty Income also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.18-3.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $58.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.51.

NYSE O traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.01. 160,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,031. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,057.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,067 shares of company stock worth $5,142,150 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

