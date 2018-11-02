Re/Max (RMAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. Re/Max had a return on equity of 74.33% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded down $4.82 on Friday, hitting $35.13. 390,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,152. Re/Max has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $673.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Re/Max during the third quarter valued at $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Re/Max during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Re/Max during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Re/Max during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Re/Max during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Re/Max in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on Re/Max in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

