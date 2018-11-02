Raytheon (RTN) Holdings Boosted by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Raytheon accounts for approximately 1.0% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,415,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,378,000 after purchasing an additional 840,321 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,154,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,148,000 after purchasing an additional 716,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,268,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,383,000 after purchasing an additional 461,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,666,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.08.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

