Raymond James Reiterates Sell Rating for Bellatrix Exploration (BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Bellatrix Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellatrix Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bellatrix Exploration from an “underperform” rating to a “$0.94” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

BXE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.79. Bellatrix Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.73.

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bellatrix Exploration will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

