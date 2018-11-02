Raymond James & Associates Sells 59,479 Shares of VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF (REMX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF (BMV:REMX) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF in the second quarter valued at $404,000.

VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $621.00.

