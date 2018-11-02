Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 5,995 Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 374,836 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 505.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 425,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 355,463 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 49.7% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 269,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 89,353 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 22.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63,686 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 300.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.61. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 13.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.