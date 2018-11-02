Raymond James Analysts Give Royal Gold (RGLD) a $94.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $94.00 price objective on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank set a $88.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.95.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $76.76. 658,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,530. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $71.91 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

In related news, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.18 per share, with a total value of $154,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,078.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sybil E. Veenman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.11 per share, with a total value of $39,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $196,446.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $347,915. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

