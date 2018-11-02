Raymond James Analysts Give Domtar (UFS) a $49.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Domtar from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of UFS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,319. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Domtar has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domtar will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Domtar by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 322,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 33,125 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,470,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 174,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Domtar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 530,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

