Qumu (QUMU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter.

QUMU stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.93. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

