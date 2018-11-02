QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys Shares of 3,000 Edison International (EIX)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.08.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

