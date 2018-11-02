QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,500 Equity Residential (EQR)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $101,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 156.6% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

EQR stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.77 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $45,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,379 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 78,645 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

