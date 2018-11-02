Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $16.25 million and approximately $75,929.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150570 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00252170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.42 or 0.09918864 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.