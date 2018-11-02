QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.57. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.28 million. QTS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on QTS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $88,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine R. Kinney bought 1,400 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.07 per share, with a total value of $61,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,723.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1,658.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 905,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 853,720 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 78.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 983,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,960,000 after buying an additional 433,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after buying an additional 352,675 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $12,470,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 44.1% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 739,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after buying an additional 226,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.