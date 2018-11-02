Qiagen’s (QGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QGEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Commerzbank reissued a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.13.

QGEN traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 90,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,113. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $377.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.11 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 548.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Qiagen by 156.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

