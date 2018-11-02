Qiagen (QGEN) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.89 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.