Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) Issued By FIG Partners

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – FIG Partners increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. FIG Partners analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. FIG Partners currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

PGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 58,513 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

