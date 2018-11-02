Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for HFF, Inc. (HF) Lowered by William Blair

HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of HFF in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for HFF’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get HFF alerts:

HF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HFF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:HF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,328. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.07. HFF has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $161.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.60 million. HFF had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 40.08%.

In other HFF news, President Joe Thornton, Jr. sold 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $532,793.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 434,607 shares in the company, valued at $19,087,939.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Thornton, Jr. sold 19,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $815,664.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 385,929 shares in the company, valued at $16,182,002.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,244 shares of company stock worth $5,696,330 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HFF during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HFF by 1,067.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HFF by 509.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HFF during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of HFF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HFF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HFF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.