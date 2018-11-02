Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Decreased by SunTrust Banks (HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $192.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.81 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSII. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $689.53 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,528 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 165.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 381,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 237,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

