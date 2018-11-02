Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Cognex Co. Decreased by Northcoast Research (CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cognex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 18.52%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $49.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.55.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $72.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,797,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,260,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,769,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,494 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,935,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,230,000 after purchasing an additional 980,194 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $271,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $380,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,361,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Cognex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

