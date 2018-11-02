Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ceridian HCM in a report released on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Zukin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $44.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth about $851,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 24.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 493,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 96,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $4,813,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $6,638,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 135,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $4,911,615.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

