Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies (ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.52 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 91.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

ALSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho set a $55.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $50.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

ALSN opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $242,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,757. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $242,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,664 shares of company stock valued at $20,046,606. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

