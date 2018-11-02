Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Aetna Inc (AET) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aetna in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aetna’s Q1 2019 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.33 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aetna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.17.

AET stock opened at $200.14 on Thursday. Aetna has a 1-year low of $166.88 and a 1-year high of $206.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in Aetna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Aetna by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Aetna by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 33,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Aetna by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 64,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Aetna by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 70,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. Aetna’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

