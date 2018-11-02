Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for NuVasive, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Several other research firms have also commented on NUVA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NuVasive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.63.

Shares of NUVA traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,039. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). NuVasive had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 45.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth $221,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth $287,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

