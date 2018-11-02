Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,236 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 982.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 385,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 861,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 222,001 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

