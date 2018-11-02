Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $6.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Biogen to $483.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.01.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $315.33 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 745.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 122.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 145.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

