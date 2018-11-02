Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc (WING) Cut by Analyst

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WING. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Wingstop stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Wingstop had a net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $212,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $407,749.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,596 shares of company stock worth $1,966,570 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

