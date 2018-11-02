Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Wabash National Co. Cut by Analyst (WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Wabash National in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $553.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.11 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Wabash National stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 36.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Ronna Sue Cohen bought a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 1,673.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

