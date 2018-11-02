Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPoint Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Shares of NYSE HPR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 96,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,632. HighPoint Resources has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $783.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 3.26.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Starzer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $398,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 97.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

