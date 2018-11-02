Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $100.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.74 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NYSE:FR opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.70. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,695,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,296,000 after purchasing an additional 169,975 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,102,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,926,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,552,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,112,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 161,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 612,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,920,581.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,166.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

