Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EA. Argus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.68. 128,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,739. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $89.12 and a 12 month high of $151.26. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,365,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,686,989.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,751.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

