Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) Increased by Analyst

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Nordic American Tanker in a research note issued on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “$2.37” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nordic American Tanker has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 60,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.