Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Tapestry Inc (TPR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Tapestry in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s FY2019 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Loop Capital set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

TPR traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. 97,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.43. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $104,847.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $2,505,941.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,602 shares of company stock worth $2,633,939. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 263.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,701 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192,743 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,479,549 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 53,122 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

