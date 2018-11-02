Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Boosted by Boenning Scattergood

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Boenning Scattergood has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Hovde Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,444. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 27.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5,073.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.