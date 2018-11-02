Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for FLIR Systems, Inc. Increased by Imperial Capital (FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Analysts at Imperial Capital raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FLIR Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 1st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $434.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

FLIR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,838. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 44.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 23.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,502,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 538,387 shares in the company, valued at $32,351,674.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,912 shares of company stock worth $5,594,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

