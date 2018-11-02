Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFS Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for TFS Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.06. 3,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,819. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 234.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the second quarter worth about $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 93.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 2,570 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $39,680.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

